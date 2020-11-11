Elkhart County Moving Council & Commission Meetings Online Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 14 minutes ago

 

Today Elkhart County announced that the surge in COVID-19 is prompting county council and commission meetings to move online until further notice. 

(You can read the county's release below.) 

Elkhart County, Indiana (November 11, 2020) – All public meetings at the Elkhart County Administrative offices, 117 North Second Street in Goshen, will be held virtually until further notice due to current trends in COVID-19 infections. The public is encouraged to attend virtually and will not be allowed in the building. The Elkhart County Finance Committee meeting, originally scheduled for this Thursday is cancelled for the same reason.

Virtual details regarding how to participate in this Saturday’s County Council meeting and the County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, November 16, will be available to the public on the Elkhart County website. 

The difficult decision to go virtual comes after much deliberation and coordination with Elkhart County’s healthcare community. All Elkhart County hospitals have exceeded capacity and are deferring new patients to facilities elsewhere.

According to the most recent hospital census data, at least half of all hospitalized patients in Elkhart County have tested positive for COVID-19. Emergency room waits are extremely long.

“This is not a symbolic gesture on our part,” added Suzie Wierick, Elkhart County Commissioner, District 3. “Public gatherings, particularly indoors, are making a bad situation, worse. As public officials, we have a responsibility to do whatever we can to protect the health and safety of every man, woman and child in Elkhart County.  Going virtual is a prudent decision that will help mitigate the spread of COVID. We will go back to meeting in person when COVID is under control in Elkhart County.”

