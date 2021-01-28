Elkhart Health And Aqautics Lands GLVC Swim And Dive Championships

After cancelling events and temporarily closing its doors last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center has landed two major events for 2021 and 2022.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced that its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships will be held at the downtown facility for the next two years.

The 2021 championships will take place Feb. 10-13, with several pandemic precautions in place – no spectators will be allowed, and the format of the competition has changed to limit the number of participants and support staff in the Aquatic Center.

The competition will be livestreamed online.

