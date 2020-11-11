Elkhart Honors 99-Year-Old WWII Vet On Veterans Day

On Veterans Day in Elkhart the city honored WWII veteran, Arden Miller.

Arden, who will turn 100 on December 3rd, was at the city's annual Veterans Day event at Rice Cemetery to receive a certificate of recognition from Mayor Roberson.

He prepared the following statement that was read aloud to those gathered:

“There are many ways that we citizens find to serve others of our nation and the world. It is wonderful that we set aside a portion of time each year to honor those who have served in the military services of our nation.

Untold numbers have given their lives, in the past and even yet today, so we can enjoy the benefits of living in the greatest nation the world has ever produced.

My hope and prayer is that your generations will find ways to continue these benefits and even greater discoveries without the incalculable sacrifices of war!

God bless you and God bless the United States of America.”

—Arden E. Miller

Thank you for your service Arden. And thanks also to the countless others who we honor on this Veterans Day.