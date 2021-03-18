Elkhart Jazz Festival Set To Take Place In June

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

After being cancelled in 2020, the Elkhart Jazz Festival has the green light to take place this summer.

Organizers announced in a Facebook post that they were given the go-ahead to move forward with their event plan for June 17-20.

Of course, this year’s festival will look a little different – some venues have been changed, and masking and distancing will be required. Organizers say attendees can still expect a lineup of new artists and reliable favorites. They also anticipate offering a free outdoor stage.

Organizers say plans for the festival are subject to approval and state guidance in June, but they say the news of the festival’s return is the best they’ve had all year.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

