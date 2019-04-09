Elkhart Man Dies Following Shooting In South Bend

According to a release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office, Keyontae Lamarr Jones, 21, of Elkhart died following a shooting last night in the 300-block of North O'Brien Street in South Bend.

Jones was dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. An autopsy on Jones is scheduled for Wednesday. CMHU, the County Metro Homicide Unit, is investigating

According to the release, "CMHU has received several inquiries as to whether this incident is related to a shooting that occurred at the same location on March 31, 2019, and resulted in injuries to an 11-month-old child. At this early stage of the investigation, investigators cannot confirm that the two incidents are related."