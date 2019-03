Voters in Elkhart have a chance to meet the candidates on their primary ballots tonight at the Lerner Theatre.

The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County and the American Democracy Project at IUSB.

Tonight’s event is for all candidates on the primary ballot - mayoral, city council and city clerk.

Voters will have the opportunity to hear the candidates debate and network with them afterward.

It starts at 6:30 tonight in the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre.