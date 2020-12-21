Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson Delivers First State Of The City Address

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson offered highlights from his first year in office, as well as a look into 2021, when he delivered his first State of the City address before the Elkhart Common Council on Monday, Dec. 21.

Roberson touched on several accomplishments from his first term, including pay raises for city employees, the redevelopment of the Tolson Center, and redesigning Benham Avenue to make it safer.

But, he said any accomplishment of his “pales in comparison” to the year healthcare workers have experienced.

“Through the most difficult and bleak circumstances in their career, they have been the counselor for many who are recovering – or not recovering – alone,” Roberson said.

Looking into next year, Roberson said his administration would focus on Elkhart’s economic success, as automation technology continues to change the face of manufacturing.

“Elkhart is in the midst of a new industrial revolution," he said. "One that will see a change in the way trucks are cars are made, how people and freight are moved and how our environment is impacted.”

Roberson ended by saying COVID has left an “indelible” mark on the city of Elkhart. Even so, he asked residents to not let the ongoing pandemic distract from the goal of serving each other.

“These experiences will be forever bonded to our community, but they will never define our future," he said. "We can and will get through this together.”

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

