Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

By 16 minutes ago

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson pumps his fist after receiving a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Elkhart General Hospital on Wednesday, February 24.
Credit Courtesy Corinne Straight-Reed

When the Indiana Department of Health opened vaccine eligibility to individuals age 60 and up on Tuesday, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said he signed up for his shot right away.

“I’m here, I am on it," he said. "I showed up day one, calling, ‘Can I get in?’”

 

Roberson said he wanted to get his shot publicly to help ease people’s fears about the vaccine. He said he understands vaccine hesitancy, especially in Black and Brown communities. But, he said protecting one other should be the community’s primary concern. 

 

“I just happen to be African-American, but I’m also the Mayor, I’m also a father, I’m also a brother. I’m all of those things that make a community what it is," Roberson said. "For us not to do this, I think, is a gross neglect of who you are as a part of it.”

 

Roberson encouraged community members to get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible, and to keep masking and distancing in the meantime.

 

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

 

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

