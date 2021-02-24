Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

When the Indiana Department of Health opened vaccine eligibility to individuals age 60 and up on Tuesday, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said he signed up for his shot right away.

“I’m here, I am on it," he said. "I showed up day one, calling, ‘Can I get in?’”

Roberson said he wanted to get his shot publicly to help ease people’s fears about the vaccine. He said he understands vaccine hesitancy, especially in Black and Brown communities. But, he said protecting one other should be the community’s primary concern.

“I just happen to be African-American, but I’m also the Mayor, I’m also a father, I’m also a brother. I’m all of those things that make a community what it is," Roberson said. "For us not to do this, I think, is a gross neglect of who you are as a part of it.”

Roberson encouraged community members to get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible, and to keep masking and distancing in the meantime.

