Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese Delivers Final State of the City Address

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese focused on economic development and infrastructure in his final state of the city Tuesday night.

Neese opened with a self-deprecating joke about the sparse attendance at the Lerner Theatre. Then he launched into the city’s economic development over his term in office.

“For every public dollar invested in the city, we have been able to leverage an addition $2.45 in private investment.”

The mayor touted the city’s projects like the aquatic center, plans for renovations at Central Plaza and the riverwalk and streetscape development, among other things.

When asked afterward he says he’s most proud of his team, and the increased number of downtown events.

“We went from five downtown events to 66. That’s a phenomenal increase.”

He spoke shortly on the police issues that the city has been facing, pointing to the ongoing independent investigation and new initiatives in community policing.

Neese ended on a nostalgic note, and with a nod toward bipartisanship.

“Our greatest achievements have not been born out of partisanship, but rather a willingness to put politics aside and do what is right for Elkhart.”

Neese is not running for re-election. His term ends December 31.