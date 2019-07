Elkhart Police issued the following release about a missing girl:

Carol Lara, 12 year old female, 4’11” 115 lbs, brown eyes and black hair. Carol went missing from the 1800 block of Canton St. this morning. She was last seen wearing bleached white jeans shorts and a gray Marilyn Monroe Shirt. She has two piercings on herlower lip and one on her nose.

Any information regarding Carol - please contact the Elkhart Police Department, 574-295-7070 tips@elkhartpolice.org.