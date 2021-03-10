Elkhart & St. Joe Co. Renters Must Apply For Rental Assistance Through Local Programs, Not State

At the Indiana COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, state officials announced a new rental assistance program for renters who have suffered financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a couple of exceptions for local renters, though. Both Elkhart and St. Joseph counties have their own rental assistance programs, meaning renters have to apply through their local government instead of the state program.

Eligible renters in Elkhart County can apply through the county's rental assistance portal or by calling (317) 452-8363. The county's FAQ list outlines who is eligible for the program, what costs it will cover and what documents applicants will need to apply.

Eligible renters in St. Joseph County can apply through one of the county's partner agencies, including the St. Vincent de Paul Society, REAL Services, the United Religious Community of St. Joseph County and the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Lake, Fort Wayne, Hamilton and Marion counties also have their own rental assistance programs.

Renters in any other Hoosier county can apply for emergency assistance through the state's rental assistance portal.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

