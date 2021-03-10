Elkhart & St. Joe Co. Renters Must Apply For Rental Assistance Through Local Programs, Not State

By 46 minutes ago

Jacob Sipe, director of the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority, announces applications are open for the state's emergency rental assistance program on Wednesday, March 10.
Credit Screenshot captured via YouTube

At the Indiana COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, state officials announced a new rental assistance program for renters who have suffered financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Eligibility requirements for Indiana's emergency rental assistance program.
Credit Screenshot captured via YouTube

There are a couple of exceptions for local renters, though. Both Elkhart and St. Joseph counties have their own rental assistance programs, meaning renters have to apply through their local government instead of the state program.

Eligible renters in Elkhart County can apply through the county's rental assistance portal or by calling (317) 452-8363. The county's FAQ list outlines who is eligible for the program, what costs it will cover and what documents applicants will need to apply.

 

Eligible renters in St. Joseph County can apply through one of the county's partner agencies, including the St. Vincent de Paul Society, REAL Services, the United Religious Community of St. Joseph County and the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

 

Lake, Fort Wayne, Hamilton and Marion counties also have their own rental assistance programs. 

 

Renters in any other Hoosier county can apply for emergency assistance through the state's rental assistance portal.

 

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

 

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags: 
rental assistance
Elkhart County
St. Joseph County
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Elkhart County Launches COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

By Mar 8, 2021
Elkhart County

Elkhart County renters who have suffered financially from the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for emergency assistance through the county's new emergency rental assistance program

 

Michigan Is Being Sued For More Info On COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths

By Associated Press 1 hour ago
JOELLE SEDLMEYER / GETTY IMAGES

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan health department is being sued over its refusal to release more information about COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing homes. The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation often takes aggressive action to get public records. It filed a lawsuit on behalf of Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff. He is seeking ages, dates of death and whether the person became ill at a long-term care facility. The health department told LeDuff that the information is exempt under the state’s public records law.

NEW: Indiana's Latest County-By-County COVID-19 Map Shows 61 Counties In Blue

By Diane Daniels 5 hours ago
Indiana Dept. of Health

The updated Indiana COVID-19 map is showing 61 Hoosier counties in blue, which depicts the least amount of virus spread.

30 counties are in yellow, which is the second best color coding designation. 

Only one county, Tipton County, is in orange this week. Last week no Indiana counties were designated orange or red.

In the WVPE listening area four counties are in the blue including LaPorte, LaGrange, Marshall and Kosciusko counties.

Local counties in yellow include St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke, Pulaski and Fulton counties. 