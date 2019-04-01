Enbridge's oil spill response plan needs a closer look, judge rules

It’s not an F, but it is an I for Incomplete.

That’s the grade a federal judge is giving regulators for approving Enbridge Energy’s emergency response plan for an oil spill from Line 5, the pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac.



The National Wildlife Federation sued the Department of Transportation and other federal safety regulators in 2017, arguing they’d been hasty in approving the plan and didn’t do enough to assess environmental risks.



Now Federal Judge Mark Goldsmith is agreeing with them, at least in part. He’s sending Enbridge’s plan back to regulators for more work, telling them to “explain with specificity its reasons for the approvals, to consult with the appropriate environmental agencies before approving any response plan for the Superior Region Response Zone or the Great Lakes Response Zone that may affect endangered species or habitats,” and to comply with federal policies to create an “environmental assessment or an environmental impact statement consistent with the law before approving any response plan…”



The National Wildlife Federation is treating this as a win, saying this ruling “confirms what we’ve known for years - Enbridge is not prepared for an oil spill, and the federal government is not doing enough to protect the Great Lakes,” Beth Wallace, Great Lakes partnerships manager at the NWF Great Lakes Regional Center, said via written statement.



While Enbridge Energy’s spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the company has repeatedly insisted Line 5 safely provides Michiganders with reliable energy, and has done so for 60 years.



Enbridge Energy is one of Michigan Radio’s corporate sponsors.