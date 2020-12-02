ER Doctors Describe Pandemic's Emotional Toll In Third "Candid Conversation"

By 33 seconds ago

Credit Captured via WebX

Emergency room doctors described the emotional toll of the pandemic at the third Elkhart County Candid COVID Conversation Wednesday night.

Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of medical affairs at Elkhart General Hospital, said it’s been two months since her hospital has operated at anything less than 100 percent capacity.

That case load led to a record number of COVID-19 deaths last month.

“I can’t even put into words how horrible November was. March through October at Elkhart Hospital, we had 48 deaths," Bache said. "In the month of November alone, we had 44.”

She said it’s led to a feeling of “helplessness” among emergency room staff, who see most incoming COVID-19 patients.

“It’s really hard when your whole calling in life is to help, and when you’re faced with a situation where you’re spread so thin that you can’t – that is really morally distressing,” Bache said.

In order to cope, Dr. Bruce Hughes, chair of the emergency department at Goshen Hospital, said his team celebrates little victories – like when a patient they thought wouldn’t survive comes off the ventilator.

“It’s cool to see the nurses kind of gather around and the doctors and techs and respiratory therapists and… we kind of hang in there and we kind of count on each other,” he said.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags: 
candid conversation
Covid-19
Elkhart General Hospital
Goshen Hospital
hospitalizations
Local

Related Content

Elkhart Co. Doctors And Nurses Illustrate Situation Inside Local Hospitals In "Candid Conversation"

By Nov 19, 2020
Screenshot captured via YouTube

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick hosted a “Candid COVID Conversation” with local leaders on Wednesday to illustrate the situation inside area hospitals.

Jennifer Swain, an ICU nurse at Elkhart General, said the number of nurses in the ICU is double what it was at this time last year – and it’s still not enough. She had six patients die on her last shift alone.

“I can handle the stress of sick patients, but it’s not having what you need," Swain said. "So like, when you need that next ventilator and it’s not there and you say, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what to do.’”

NEW: Elkhart County No Longer In The "Red" On COVID-19 Map, Current Health Orders To Continue

By Associated Press & Diane Daniels 8 hours ago
ISDH

NEW (Dec. 2):

The Indiana State Dept. of Health updated its county-by-county COVID-19 map Wednesday. The latest changes show that Elkhart County is no longer in the "red" category. LaGrange County still remains in the red. Overall, 16 counties are now in the red. That number is down from last week. The newest data shows that statewide hospitalizations are at an all-time high.   Nearly all of Indiana remains in the greatest-risk categories for coronavirus spread in an update that also shows a new high for average daily COVID-19 deaths for the state.  Health officials on Wednesday added 91 confirmed recent COVID-19 deaths.  The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has now reached 60 per day.