E.U. agrees to another Brexit delay

From the BBC World Service... The United Kingdom has reached a compromise with E.U. leaders to avoid the country crashing out of the bloc without a deal on Friday. But what's next? Then, Venezuela's embattled president has finally agreed to allow humanitarian aid into the country. Plus, the world's largest-ever election has kicked off in India, where a lack of jobs is a key issue. We visit a jobs fair where five thousand graduates turned up to pitch for around 250 jobs.

