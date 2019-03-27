Events Allow Voters to Meet Local Political Candidates

It’s the season of meet-the-candidate events in South Bend and Elkhart and local organizations gear up for the May primary.

There are still several chances for voters to get out and see their local candidates before primaries on May Seventh.

The American Democracy Project at IUSB and the League of Women Voters in South Bend and Elkhart County puts on the events. They range from debates to forums, networking events and--new this year--candidate speed dating.

At those events voters are part of a table and the candidates move around to each of the tables and have five minutes to woo the voters.

Elizabeth Bennion is one of the organizers. She says it’s important for voters to get to know their local candidates.

“People’s everyday lives really are affected by these decisions made by local politicians and so we hope to see people come out to our future events.”

Bennion says the events are all livestreamed on their Facebook pages and saved so those who can’t make it to the event can catch up later.

Remaining Events:

Meet the Candidates Forum: Elkhart Contested City Council Races

District 1 Rep., District 2 Rep., District 4 Dem., District 6 Rep.

Wednesday, March 27, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

The Lerner Crystal Ballroom

Candi-DATING: South Bend Common Council, At-Large Candidates

Thursday, March 28, 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

University Grill at IUSB

District Debates: South Bend Common Council Candidates for Districts 2 and 4

Tuesday, April 2, 6:00 - 8:00 P.M.

Wiekamp Hall IUSB

Meet the Candidates Forum: Mayoral Candidates

Monday, April 8, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

The Lerner Crystal Ballroom

Candi-DATING: South Bend Mayoral Candidates

Tuesday, April 9, 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

University Grill at IUSB