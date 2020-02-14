Ex-Coach: `No Recollection' Of Discussion About Nassar Abuse

By Associated Press 39 seconds ago

This photo provided by the Lansing Police Department shows former Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, who has been charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal.
Credit Lansing Police Department via AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University gymnastics coach says she has “no recollection” of a conversation in which two teen athletes allegedly told her of sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997, nearly 20 years before he was charged.

Kathie Klages is accused of lying to police in 2018. Klages took the stand at her trial Friday.

She says she was “shocked” when she first learned years later that one of the teens said she had previously told Klages about Nassar.

Klages was the last witness to testify in her trial.  

Tags: 
Klages
Nassar
MSU
gymnastics
sex abuse
Local
Michigan