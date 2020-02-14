Ex-Coach: `No Recollection' Of Discussion About Nassar Abuse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University gymnastics coach says she has “no recollection” of a conversation in which two teen athletes allegedly told her of sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997, nearly 20 years before he was charged.

Kathie Klages is accused of lying to police in 2018. Klages took the stand at her trial Friday.

She says she was “shocked” when she first learned years later that one of the teens said she had previously told Klages about Nassar.

Klages was the last witness to testify in her trial.