Ex.-Michigan Gov. Snyder Charged In Flint Water Crisis

By DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE Associated Press 1 hour ago

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with reporters during a news conference at his office in Lansing, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis.
Credit (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis. Residents' tap water became tainted by lead. A legionella outbreak has been connected by experts to ruinous decisions that turned a river into the city's water source in 2014-15. The indictment filed by the attorney general's office is groundbreaking. According to the state archivist, no governor or former governor in Michigan's 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office.

 

