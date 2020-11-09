Extended Unemployment Benefits Set To End This Week In Indiana

By Justin Hicks 1 hour ago

A flowchart explaining how the extended benefits program is accessed by workers who have exhausted other forms of benefits.
Credit (Justin Hicks / IPB News)

A program to extend unemployment benefits for workers who have used up other forms of benefits is ending this week, although data from the Department of Labor shows around 3,000 Hoosiers are currently using the program.

Although it varies slightly by state, in Indiana, unemployed workers can currently get half a year of unemployment benefits, plus an additional 13 weeks of benefits, under Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation – a temporary federal program. If workers have exhausted both of those options, an extended benefit program adds yet another 13 weeks of unemployment eligibility.

But due to federal rules, as Indiana’s unemployment rate drops, the Department of Workforce Development will be turning off the extended benefits program this week. Other programs that extended the length of unemployment benefits and allowed self-employed workers to access benefits for the first time will continue until Dec. 26. However, that could change if Congress passes new legislation before then.

Tags: 
extended unemployment benefits
ending
Indiana
Covid-19
