Fair and Equal Michigan appeals to state Supreme Court

The petition campaign to add LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to hear its case.

Fair and Equal Michigan wants the court to reverse a finding by a state elections board that it failed to gather enough petition signatures. The drive was hampered by the COVID-19 crisis that stalled in-person petition circulating.

But Fair and Equal Michigan says the rules the state’s using regarding what counts as a valid or invalid signature are vague and subjective. Also, the campaign wants the state to count signatures that were collected electronically. Organizers say that could put them over the top to get the question before the Legislature or onto the 2022 ballot.

“At stake for our initiative is the equality of thousands of LGBTQ Michiganders and whether they’re treated equally under the law, under the state civil rights act,” said Josh Hovey of Fair and Equal Michigan. “We just want the case to be heard thoroughly and for LGBTQ people to have equal rights.”

He said there is plenty of time for the court to consider the case before the 2022 election cycle. The appeal was filed electronically Wednesday evening.

The Supreme Court’s wrapped up hearing arguments for this term. The court does not have to take the case.



