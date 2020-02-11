Fetal Remains Tied To Indiana Abortion Doctor To Be Buried

A Will County Sheriff's patrol is stationed outside the home of deceased Dr. Ulrich Klopfer Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Unincorporated Crete, Ill. Illinois authorities on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 said that more than 2,200 preserved fetal remains found stacked in the garage of a deceased doctor's home were from abortions performed in Indiana nearly two decades ago and it's up to authorities there to determine if crimes were committed.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found last year in the Illinois garage and a car of an Indiana abortion doctor after he died will be buried Wednesday at a northern Indiana cemetery.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office said Monday the 2,411 sets of fetal remains will be “memorialized” at a graveside service at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend.

The remains resulted from abortions Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3, performed in Indiana. Most of them were found in September in his Will County, Illinois, garage. Others were found in October in a car parked at a Chicago-area storage unit.

