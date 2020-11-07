Fight Looms Over Limiting Indiana Governor's Emergency Power

By TOM DAVIES Associated Press 2 hours ago

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gets a high five from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch after he addressed supporters after winning his second term as governor in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb withstood criticism over his use of state emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic, cruising to a resounding reelection victory.  But Holcomb will likely face a similar debate with fellow Republicans when they return to the Statehouse for the upcoming legislative session. Many conservatives across the state argue Holcomb has infringed on individual rights with a statewide mask mandate and executive orders forcing the closure of businesses during the early weeks of the pandemic. Some Republican legislators want to rein in the governor's authority under the state's emergency law, which was largely drafted in 2003 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

 

Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana
emergency powers
Covid-19
Local

