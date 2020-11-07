Fight Looms Over Limiting Indiana Governor's Emergency Power

NEW (Nov. 6):

Another day of record setting daily COVID-19 cases has been reported by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. The latest figures released Friday which reflect data from Thurs., Nov. 5th show that 4,714 new cases were reported in addition to 37 new deaths.

In the WVPE listening area, Elkhart, Fulton and Kosciusko counties saw new record highs in daily cases on Thursday.

Hospitalizations are at an all-time high statewide and in the WVPE listening area. More than 2,000 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday.