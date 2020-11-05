Fight Outside Of St. Joseph Co. Bar Leads To An Involuntary Manslaughter Charge

Today the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office has anounced an involuntary manslaughter and battery charge against Travis Ray Bouskill, 33, in connection with the death of 59-year-old Todd Youngquist.

Charging documents released in the case indicate that on Oct. 19th as the two men were leaving a bar on 933 North, Bouskill punched Youngquist in the head and Youngquist fell backwards hitting his head on the concrete. The incident is on security camera footage. Youngquist died on Oct. 22 without regaining consciousness.