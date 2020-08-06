Fire Destroys Middlebury Barn, Kills About 240 Calves

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Fire officials say a fire that swept through an Amish family's livestock barn in northern Indiana killed more than 200 calves. Middlebury Fire Chief Jeff Wogoman says the barn's owner and his children were inside the barn when the fire started Wednesday afternoon, but all of them escaped without injury. Wogoman says crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but only 29 of the 270 calves that were inside the barn survived the fire. Fire officials continue investigating the cause of the barn fire in Middlebury.