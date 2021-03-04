First Pot Payouts To Local Michigan Communities Total Nearly $10 Million

Today the Michigan Dept. of Treasury announced payouts to local communities and municipalities based on revenue generated by local businesses selling marijuana since it became legal in the state for adult use recreationally. Several government entities in Berrien and Van Buren counties saw benefits.

In Berrien County where there are five licenses, the county is receiving $140,006,60.

In the City of Buchanan where there are three licenses, the payout is $84,003.96.

In the City of Niles where there are two licenses, the city is receiving $56,002.64.

Van Buren County also have five licenses. As a result, the county will receive $140,006.60.

Within Van Buren County, the City of Hartford has one license and is receiving $28,001.32.

The City of Bangor has two licenses and is getting $56,002.64.

Almena Twp. in Van Buren Co. has one license and is receiving $28,001.32.