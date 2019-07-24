Food Banks Receive $300,000 In State Funding

Indiana distributed $300,000 to food banks across the state. The funding was was set aside in the new, two-year state budget passed earlier this year.

The money is distributed through the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, ISDA. In a statement, ISDA Director Bruce Kettler said, “I commend the organizations, farmers and countless others who are on the front lines, working tirelessly to end hunger in the state."

The funds could help organizations purchase and distribute fresh, healthy food options to people in their areas.

Eleven Indiana food banks will receive the money to support programs that include pantries and mobile sites. More than 13 percent of Hoosiers are food insecure.

Food banks that received funding for fiscal year 2019: