Former Buttigieg Campaign Manager Makes Bid For Indiana Democratic Party Chair

Former Pete Buttigieg presidential campaign manager Mike Schmuhl announced Wednesday he wants to be the Indiana Democratic Party’s next leader.

He joins Trish Whitcomb in the race to replace retiring chair John Zody.

Schmuhl is running alongside Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge, who would serve as vice chair of the state party.

The South Bend native previously ran then-U.S. Rep. Joe Donnelly’s successful 2010 re-election campaign before helping Pete Buttigieg get elected as mayor of South Bend. He then went on to lead Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.

The state Democratic Party will choose its new leadership in March.

