Former Buttigieg Presidential Campaign Manager To Head Up Indiana Democratic Party

Former Buttigieg presidential campaign manager Mike Schmuhl is the new chair of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Party members voted Saturday for Schmuhl to lead the organization over Morgan County Democratic Party head Tom Wallace. Another candidate, Trish Whitcomb, dropped out of race days ago after the unexpected death of her son. Schmuhl will succeed John Zody who opted against running for a third four-year term. The 38-year-old venture capitalist takes over a party that has lost heavily at the state level over the last decade – Indiana Republicans hold every statewide elected office and supermajorities in the General Assembly. Joining Schmuhl in leadership as Vice Chair of the party is his running mate, Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge.