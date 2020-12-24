Former Congressman From SW Michigan Is Among Those Pardoned By Trump

Former Southwestern Michigan Congressman Mark Siljander was among the 26 people who were pardoned by President Trump Wednesday night.

Siljander served in Congress from April of 1981 to January of 1987. He was succeeded by Fred Upton.

In January of 2012 Siljander was sentenced to a year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to charges of obstruction of justice and failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. A White House statement said that Siljander’s pardon was supported by several notable political figures, including Attorney General Edwin Meese, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. The statement noted that, “since his incarceration, Siljander has devoted himself to traveling in the Middle East and Africa to promote peace and mutual understanding.” By midday, Upton reacted to the pardon on Twitter.