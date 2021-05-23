Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller Dies

Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller has died, according to a press release from current Mayor Rod Roberson's office, which said Miller died at Elkhart General Hospital Sunday due to complications from COVID-19.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Elkhart’s former mayor Dave Miller," Roberson said in the statement. "I had been following his progress and remained hopeful for his recovery. Personally, my wife, Regina and I are praying for and with the entire Miller family. On behalf of the City of Elkhart, I express my condolences to his wife, Connie, and the entire family. We are so grateful for Dave and his years of dedicated service to this city and the entire Elkhart community.”

Miller, a Republican, served two terms as Elkhart's mayor from 2000-2008. He ran for a third term unsuccessfully in 2019 against Roberson.