Former Michigan Wrestlers Urge More Victims To 'Speak Up'

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and LARRY LAGE Associated Press 1 hour ago

Tad Deluca, a University of Michigan wrestler from the 1970s, speaks during a news a news conference Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, and identified himself as the whistleblower whose 2018 complaint about the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson led to a police investigation. He says he was kicked off the team and lost his financial aid after complaining to a coach that he had been abused by a sports doctor.
Credit AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Former University of Michigan wrestler Tad DeLuca has identified himself as the whistleblower whose 2018 complaint accusing the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson of sexual assault led to a police investigation.

DeLuca's attorney said Thursday that a letter DeLuca wrote to his coach to complain about Anderson in the 1970s led to him being kicked off the team and losing his financial aid.

DeLuca says Anderson touched him inappropriately during medical exams.

The University of Michigan has acknowledged some employees were aware of accusations against Anderson before DeLuca reached out.

The school is encouraging others to speak up about Anderson's misconduct.  

