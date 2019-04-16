Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon’s preliminary hearing to continue in June

Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon has some time off from court. Simon has been charged with multiple felonies. A hearing to determine if she should stand trial will continue in June.

The state Attorney General’s office says Lou Anna Simon lied about what she knew about a 2014 complaint against former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar. A judge sentenced Nassar to at least 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting his patients.

During the fourth day of the preliminary exam on Tuesday, Paulette Granberry Russell testified. She was the Title IX director at the time of the 2014 complaint. Throughout the hearing, Granberry Russell said she could not remember if she told Simon about Nassar

“I don’t have any independent recollection of talking specifically about Larry Nassar,” she said..

Lee Silver is one of Simon’s attorneys. He said Simon did not know that Nassar was the subject of the complaint.

“You tell me what you think given that after four days not a single witness has said they mentioned Nassar’s name to Lou Anna Simon and there’s not a single witness has said they mentioned Nassar’s name on it and there’s not a single document that she received that has Nassar’s name on it,” he said.

The prosecutor disagrees. Scott Teter says Simon lied in order to protect the school and herself.

