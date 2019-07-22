Former Snyder aide taking pay cut from Governor Whitmer

Governor Snyder's former special projects aide is working as a principal consultant on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. His contract deal is for $499,999 for 15 months, one dollar shy of requiring approval from the State Administrative Board.



Andrew Doctoroff is the Snyder-appointed consultant for the Gordie Howe International Bridge- a second bridge to be built over the Detroit river. He’s continued to be the go-to person for Canadian government and private transportation companies after Whitmer came into office.







Governor Whitmer decided to cut the pay in half.



Tiffany Brown, spokesperson for Governor Whitmer, told Crain's Detroit Business “We determined that the compensation was too much.” The new contract will pay Doctoroff $250,000 for a 12 month term. But Brown says they won’t narrow his workload.



Former Governor Snyder wanted to keep Doctoroff in place to ensure the continuation of the bridge project, which costs the Canadian government and private transportation companies $2.9 billion.

Chelsea Lewis, deputy press secretary for Governor Whitmer, said in an email that the contract draft between Doctoroff’s LLC and Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority will be finalized soon.

