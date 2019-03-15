Former St. Mary's College President Files Lawsuit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - The former president of St. Mary's College who abruptly resigned after two years with the Catholic women's liberal arts college has filed a lawsuit alleging she was forced out.

The lawsuit says Janice Cervelli resigned last year from the school after being pressured to do so by Mary Burke, chair of the Saint Mary's College Board of Trustees. Legal documents don't include an explanation of why Cervelli was allegedly asked to resign.

The lawsuit says Cervelli loved her job, did it well and wanted to remain as president of the school.

In a statement from the college, Burke says the board disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit and the college plans to file a legal response.