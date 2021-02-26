Former U.S. Olympics Gymnastics Coach Commits Suicide After Being Charged With Crimes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has killed himself in Michigan. John Geddert died after being charged with two dozen crimes, including human trafficking. Geddert was supposed to appear in court Thursday. His body was found at a rest area. Earlier, Attorney General Dana Nessel accused Geddert of turning his elite Lansing-area gym into a criminal enterprise by coercing girls to train there and then abusing them. Geddert also was charged with lying to investigators about Nassar, who is serving decades in prison for sexual assault. Geddert had said he wasn't aware of any complaints.

This is the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar. Geddert died hours after he was accused of injuring people for years through forced labor and recruiting minors for forced labor, according to court documents. Nassar is serving decades in prison. Numerous people have been charged, fired or forced out of their jobs during the investigations into the once-renowned physician.