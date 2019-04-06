Fresh Air Weekend: Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin; A Therapist Goes To Therapy

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Making Music Is 'Like A Religious Call': Nézet-Séguin uses every part of his body when he conducts — including his eyes, eyebrows, shoulders and feet. He's the music director at New York's Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Overlooked In The '70s, 'Wanda' Finally Gets Her Due: Written and directed by its star, Barbara Loden, Wanda is based on the true story of a crime gone wrong. A restored version is now out from the Criterion Collection.

A Psychotherapist Goes To Therapy — And Gets A Taste Of Her Own Medicine: Lori Gottlieb is a psychotherapist who started seeing a therapist herself after the man she thought she would marry unexpectedly broke up with her. Her new book is Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

