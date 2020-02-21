The Friday Pitch-In

This week’s Friday Pitch-In kicks off with an update on Indiana’s 2020 legislative session, and we talk about the implications of the suggested disciplinary measures for Attorney General Curtis Hill.

The first two contests in the Democratic primary are behind us, and we’re finally seeing where Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg stands, outside of polls and punditry. We talk to a reporter following the campaign about the challenges ahead.

And we close out the show with a conversation about getting more young girls interested in STEM fields.

Produced by All IN Staff.

Guests:

Brandon Smith

Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Adam Wren

Contributing Editor, Politico and Indianapolis Monthly

Katie Winner

President, Society of Women Engineers, Central Indiana Section

Nichole Elff

President, Society of Women Engineers, Southwest Central Indiana Section