The Friday Pitch-In

This week’s Friday Pitch-In kicks off with an update on Indiana’s 2020 legislative session. Our statehouse reporter will catch us up on the State Supreme Court’s ruling on the GPS tracker case, Republicans’ recommendation on a replacement method for voter roll purges, and a possible extension to the syringe exchange program.
We also talk to the man who started the viral petition to save Indiana Beach, a 94-year-old amusement park in Northern Indiana, the people behind a bee school coming to Indianapolis, and Pete the Planner stops by with some financial advice.
Produced by Matt Pelsor.
Guests:
Brandon Smith
Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting
Dustin Sprunger
Former Indiana Beach employee
Debbie Seib
Treasurer, The Beekeepers of Indiana
Mary Reisinger
American Honey Queen, American Beekeeping Federation
Peter Dunn
CEO, Your Money Line and Hey Money!