The Friday Pitch-In

Indiana is in phase 4.5 of its reopening plan through the end of the month. By that time many schools will reopen, and the state’s largest teachers union wants to require students to wear masks in the classroom. Plus, Republicans have a nominee for attorney general that isn’t Curtis Hill, Brian Bosma officially resigns from the General Assembly, and that extra $600 of unemployment insurance is about to go away. Today we get updates on these stories and more.

We also talk with a Bloomington reporter about contact tracing, to find out why some local health officials think Indiana could be doing better with their help. And we learn about a Lafayette woman who started a unique new business that’s taking off after getting laid off from her restaurant job.

Finally, Indiana’s two largest cities are not nearly as healthy as they could be. We talk to the Indianapolis-based head of a group that reports on the nation’s fittest and least-fit cities.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Lauren Chapman

Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Brock Turner

Rural Affairs Reporter, WFIU

Samantha Horton

Business & Economics Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

NiCole Keith

President, American College of Sports Medicine; Research Scientist, Regenstrief Institute