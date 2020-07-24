The Friday Pitch-In

Governor Holcomb says masks are mandatory in public places starting Monday. But the Attorney General says the governor doesn’t have the authority to do that. And the Indiana General Assembly is figuring out how to hold their 2021 session during a pandemic, but the Democrats say we need to hold a special session yet this year. Today we get updates on these stories and more.

We also talk to the author of a new book on Indiana University’s Olympians. Almost 100 Olympic medals have been won by IU athletes over the years, and each one has a story behind it.

And we hear about a new Notre Dame study that says Americans were doing a pretty good job limiting their exposure to others during the early days of the pandemic, before the stay-at-home orders came down.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Lauren Chapman

Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting

David Woods

Author, "Indiana University Olympians"

Chris Cronin

Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Notre Dame