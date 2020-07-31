The Friday Pitch-In

Governor Holcomb has hit the pause button on reopening through the end of August, as kids go back to school and cases are still on the rise. And former governor Joe Kernan passed away Wednesday morning. Today we get updates on these stories and more.

We also learn about the legacy of Candice Dodson, who worked to develop e-learning in the state. She died suddenly last week, on the day a new statewide e-learning resource was launched.

Plus, our business reporter takes us to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a look at the rules in place to keep spectators safe at this year’s Indy 500. And we talk to a Central Indiana author about his quest to right the wrongs of his ancestors.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Lauren Chapman

Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Sarah Kuper

Reporter, WNIN Evansville

Samantha Horton

Business & Economic Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Jeff Purvis

Author, "A History of Racism"