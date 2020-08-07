The Friday Pitch-In

Indiana schools are struggling with contact tracing. Parents are concerned about privacy, and some don’t even believe the phone calls are legitimate. And the Indy 500 will run without fans this year. Today we get updates on these stories and more.

We also learn about a southeastern Indiana newspaper publisher that has revitalized its coverage of the region by launching two new papers.

Plus, Indiana’s tourism industry makes a promise for safety, but tourists have to do their part as well. And an Indianapolis suburb is testing wastewater to determine the next coronavirus outbreak.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Lauren Chapman

Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Cassie Garrett

Content & Newsroom Team Leader, Whitewater Publications

Brian Noah

Publisher & Managing Editor, Whitewater Publications

Elaine Bedel

CEO, Indiana Destination Development Corporation

Patrick Tamm

CEO, Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association

Brock Turner

Reporter, WFIU