The Friday Pitch-In

Republicans across the state saw many victories this past week including the gubernatorial and attorney general races. Following Gov. Eric Holcomb's win, rumors of reimposing COVID-19 restrictions began to spread, but Holcomb says he isn't planning on it. Today we get updates on this story and more, including an Indiana COVID-19 update.

We also talk with a professor at Indiana State University about voting in Vigo county this election after having its popular vote match with the winners of every presidential election of the last 132 years, except for two of them.

Plus, a discussion on the current state of manufacturing jobs in Indiana after then president-elect Trump striking a deal with Carrier Corporation in Indianapolis, and a look into education referendums on the ballot this year.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Lauren Chapman

Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Matt Bergbower

Professor of Political Science, Indiana State University

Samantha Horton

Business Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Jeanie Lindsay

Education Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting