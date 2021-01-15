The Friday Pitch-In

This was the first full week back for Indiana lawmakers since the beginning of the pandemic. They have a lot on their plate, from state debt to COVID-19 relief. And there are calls for protest around the country this Sunday, after the riot at the US Capitol and the President's impeachment. Today we get updates on these stories and more.

We also talk about the need for more adult mentors for children around Indiana, plus updates on the NCAA men's basketball tournament coming to Indiana.

Produced by Jill Sheridan.

Guests:

Brandon Smith

Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Tami Silverman

President and CEO, Indiana Youth Institute

David Pierce

Associate Professor and Director, IUPUI Sports Innovation Institute