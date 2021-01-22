The Friday Pitch-In

Indiana lawmakers took most of this week off, fearing of protests during Inauguration Day. And this year's State of the State Address was different this year, for a lot of reasons. Today we get updates on stories like this and more.
We also find out how food banks in Indiana are doing during the pandemic, and learn about a new push for diversity in motorsport and IndyCar.
Produced by Jill Sheridan.
Guests:
Brandon Smith
Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting
Emily Weikert Bryant
Executive Director, Feeding Indiana's Hungry
Samantha Horton
Business Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting