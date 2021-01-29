The Friday Pitch-In

In light of COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates dropping in Indiana, COVID restrictions for some counties have been relaxed this week. And Rep. Bob Morris is proposing a bill to restrict state and local governments from limiting a business' hours of operation. Today we get updates on these stories and more.

We also talk about the results of the annual State of Tobacco report on Indiana, and a new effort to involve more Black women in STEM.

Produced by Jill Sheridan.

Guests:

Brandon Smith

Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Nick Tores

Advocacy Director, American Lung Association in Indiana

India Johnson

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology at Bulter University

Eva Pietri

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology at IUPUI