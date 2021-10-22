Friday recap

Listen to a broadcast version of the show.

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including a preview of the next season of the ¿Qué Pasa, Midwest? podcast, systemic issues getting attention in the world of professional baseball, and the many ways people define success.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Mareea Thomas

Director of Digital Media, WNIN

Harry Marino

Executive Director, Advocates for Minor Leaguers

Kieran Lovegrove

Career Minor League Pitcher, Rocket City Trash Pandas in Alabama

Joe Holt

James E. Jack Teaching Professor of Business Ethics at the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame

Nate Kornell

Professor of Psychology, Williams College in Massachusetts