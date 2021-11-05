Friday recap

By All IN Staff 33 minutes ago

Credit Jonathan Farber / Unsplash

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including COVID-19 booster shots and tips on staying safe during the holidays, a big picture conversation on environmental issues in Indiana, and challenges faced by child care providers during the pandemic.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Shandy Dearth
Director, The Center for Public Health Practice at Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Jesse Kharbanda
Executive Director, Hoosier Environmental Council

Nicole Norvell
Director, Indiana Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning

Debi Debruyn
President and CEO, Right Steps

Tags: 
booster shots
Covid-19
COVID-19 vaccine
child care
IU School of Public Health
Hoosier Environmental Council