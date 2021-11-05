Friday recap

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including COVID-19 booster shots and tips on staying safe during the holidays, a big picture conversation on environmental issues in Indiana, and challenges faced by child care providers during the pandemic.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Shandy Dearth
Director, The Center for Public Health Practice at Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health
Jesse Kharbanda
Executive Director, Hoosier Environmental Council
Nicole Norvell
Director, Indiana Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning
Debi Debruyn
President and CEO, Right Steps