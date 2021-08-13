Friday Recap

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting conversations we had this week, including discussions on a dispute over a local union’s giant inflatable rat, what conducting health research is like during a pandemic, and we hear from a couple leading a music school in Indianapolis.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Justin Hicks

Workforce Development Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Dr. Lauren Nephew

Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Indiana University School of Medicine

Rocky Nash and Preston Nash

Founders, Rock Garage in Indianapolis