Gallo seeks to uncork lower-end wine market

A wine bottle on a grocery store shelf may seem like a little work of art, with a unique label and evocative description. But the wine industry has come to be dominated by E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands and a handful of other major players. This week it was announced that E. & J. Gallo is buying roughly 30 inexpensive wine brands from Constellation. What is Gallo hoping to achieve with plans to buy labels at the lower end of the market?

