Gen Con Postpones 2021 In-Person Convention To September

Gen Con will be returning to Indianapolis this year about a month later than usual.

The tabletop gaming convention over the last few years has drawn in about 70,000 people to downtown Indianapolis for several days in August.

The in-person convention will be pushed to mid-September, running from Sept. 16-19, with a lower attendance cap. Officials have not given a specific number just yet. There will be a livestream and online gaming as well as events at local game stores as a part of the Pop-Up Gen Con program for those who are unable or choose to not come to Indy.

Gen Con co-owner Peter Adkison said in a statement that the decision comes following Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and public health expert projections. He said the organization will change plans if needed.

Gen Con has been held in Indianapolis since 2003 and has an estimated $70 million economic impact.

Other conventions have planned in-person events in Indiana this year – including PopCon and Performance Racing Industry.

